Amravati Vidyalaya, Surajpur

Awards are a way to encourage good behaviour and inculcate competitive spirit. The morning of February 22 witnessed bright, smiling faces as several students basked in the glory of their achievements. Members of the managing committee Anju Kulbhushan and Neha Goel graced the occasion. The "All-rounder of the year" award was won by Shreyas Damodar Patil of Class 10 followed. The "Student of the year" award was received by Yashi Jhangir of Class 12. The "Most innovative teacher" award was won by Medha Singh and Vinu Sharma was felicitated for being a source of constant support to the institution. Principal Manisha Dogra wished success to the students in future endeavours.
