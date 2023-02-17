Amravati Vidyalya, Panchkula

Bidding adieu is hard for everyone but the custom was observed for the Class XII students, who were given a farewell party. It began with an invocation ceremony followed by the welcome of students. Class XI students danced on a medley of Punjabi and Hindi songs. Thereafter, a performance round as well as a ramp walk was organised for Class XII students. Several students shared their memories in the school in the form of poems and speeches. The Principal addressed the outgoing students, who pledged to uphold the values of the institution.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chetan Sharma resigns from selection committee chairman’s post following sting operation row
His resignation has been accepted
BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system
Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine ...
Adani issue: Supreme Court to hear PILs today, mull over setting up experts' panel to strengthen regulatory mechanisms
The crucial hearing on the PILs by a bench headed by Chief J...
2 men found charred in Bhiwani: Rajasthan Police detain 6 people for interrogation
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said ...
Left out of husband's will, 83-year-old Sikh widow in UK wins court battle; to get property worth Rs 9.8 crore
Karnail Singh, who died in 2021, left nothing for wife Harba...