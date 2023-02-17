Amravati Vidyalya, Panchkula

Bidding adieu is hard for everyone but the custom was observed for the Class XII students, who were given a farewell party. It began with an invocation ceremony followed by the welcome of students. Class XI students danced on a medley of Punjabi and Hindi songs. Thereafter, a performance round as well as a ramp walk was organised for Class XII students. Several students shared their memories in the school in the form of poems and speeches. The Principal addressed the outgoing students, who pledged to uphold the values of the institution.