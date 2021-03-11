An endangered species

Saikrit Gulati

The National Endangered Species Day was celebrated on May 20, and one may think that I will be writing about endangered plants and animals. But, no, that is not the case. I am writing about endangered humans. This statement might result in raised eyebrows and so I repeat, yes, I am writing about endangered humans. Well, daily disasters have induced this statement and served as an inspiration for this write up. From new viruses coming every day to the unbearable heat wave in North India, it seems as if Nature is avenging the damage done to her by humans.

Well, let us take up viruses first. Taking a bird's eye view of September 2019, no one would have anticipated a virus to affect all 7 continents of the world (FYI: Antarctica, too, reported a few cases of COVID-19 and yes, people live in the icy cold continent giving company to penguins and polar bears). When the pandemic struck we all had to adjust to a new normal. Now, in 2022, the West is seeing monkey pox outbreaks. Moreover, small outbreaks of brand new viruses, too, are in and out of the news. This has truly endangered the supposedly, most intelligent species on Mother Earth. It seems like Nature is killing humans because they have damaged her to a huge extent.

It is not just that invisible viruses are killing us. We are also killing ourselves. Wars between countries seem to have become a part and parcel of our lives. Ranging from the USA-China trade war to the Russia-Ukraine War, innumerable conflicts are escalating across the globe. No one knows the reason for this unharmonious behavior of humans. Is it impossible for us to live together in peace and harmony? When God has made us one, why can't we stay one? Why can't we enjoy this giving and beautiful Earth, together, without conflicts? It is our duty to respect the Earth which God has gifted us and be grateful to Him. It is up to us to prevent from becoming endangered.

Climate change is another man-made factor which is threatening our species. And, it is an existential crisis of humans created by humans. Isn't it ironic that we are endangering our existence in a bid to make life easy? If life itself doesn't exist, what is the use of making it easy.

We are experiencing climate change in every aspect of our lives. Just think of the soaring temperatures in May and April which are unbearable this year. We need to save our Earth to save ourselves once again.

Along with these factors, robots, too, are a threat. Artificial Intelligence, robots and online bots are gradually increasing in number and might overshadow the human population in a few decades.

Class VII, St John's High School, Chandigarh