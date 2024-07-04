An ode to friendship

Life is a journey that winds around,

There are many people we found.

Out of them the bond named as friendship,

in school I found.

Around me there are many friends,

which make me feel that our friendship never ends.

In difficult time they become my strength,

and teach me to take calm and relax breathe.

Friendship can be compared to an ice-cream,

taste it before it melts.

Friendship look very beautiful on face,

as it fills empty space.

It changes my mood,

as I always smile

when I see tasty food.

Friendship is an art,

that fill everyone heart.

Akriti Sharma, Class IX, MCM DAV Sr Sec Public School, Baghni