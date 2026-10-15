Anaaya wins silver medal in roller hockey meet

Anaaya Dhillon, student of Class III of Gurukul World School, Mohali, won silver medal in the goalkeeper category at the Roller Hockey State Championship held at the Skating Rink, Sector 10, Chandigarh. Anaaya showcased impressive skill, focus and determination throughout the championship, earning recognition for her performance. Principal Poonamjit Kaur congratulated the young achiever and appreciated her dedication and commitment to the sport. She encouraged Anaaya to continue pursuing her passion for sports and strive for greater success in future competitions.

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