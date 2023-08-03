Anand Isher Senior Secondary Public School, Chhapar, Ludhiana

Aseem and Anshreet, students of the school, bagged two gold medals in the WSKO Open Punjab Cup Karate Championship held at Banga. Aseem won the gold in the sub-junior category, while her sister took the gold in the junior U-15 category. Director of the school congratulated the students for the stellar performance.
