Anand Isher Senior Secondary Public School, Chhapar, Ludhiana

  Schools
A free eye check-up camp was held at the school under the auspices of Sant Baba Amar Singh of Nanaksar Thath Isher Darbar, Barundi. Dr James Benya, Dr Reenu, Dr Simran Kaur, Dr Asma Saira Anish, Kanchan and Usha, ECG technician of Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, examined nearly 350 patients. Twelve patients were referred to CMCH for cataract surgery. Spokesperson for the Nanaksar Thath Barundi Sewadar Gurcharan Singh lauded the efforts of the school in regularly holding the free eye check-up camp, which benefitted the needy and underprivileged persons. Director of the school Kartar Singh said he was pleased with the turnout of the patients.

