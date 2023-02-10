Anand Isher Sr Sec Public School, Chhapar, Ludhiana

Fifty students and teachers of the primary and senior wings of the school visited the 7th Chandigarh Children's Literature Festival. Students attended a number of sessions and workshops held by various authors and illustrators of India. They were thrilled to meet writers who read out their stories and shared their experiences with them. It was a good experience for children to interact with writers and story tellers. The students asked a lot of questions and got interesting answers. They listened attentively to tips given on writing books. Director of the school Kartar Singh was pleased with the response of children.