Anand Isher Sr Sec Public School, Chhapar, Ludhiana

Guest of honour Vinay Srivastav, a renowned CA based in Ludhiana, inaugurated a free medical camp at the school. More than 400 patients were examined and treated by a team of specialist doctors of different disciplines of CMCH, Ludhiana. The camp was held during the three-day birthday celebrations of Sant Baba Amar Singh of Nanaksar Thath Isher Darbar, Barundi. Srivastav appreciated the works of charity by Sant Baba Amar Singh. Director of the school Kartar Singh said students and teachers got opportunities to reach out to the underprivileged members of the community. Jagbir Grewal lauded the selfless services of doctors.