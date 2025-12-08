Ananya excels in school games

Ananya Seth of Class XI of The Gurukul School, Zirakpur, won a gold medal at the 69th National School Games in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. She's a consistent achiever, having previously won a gold medal at the 67th Nationals in Patna, Bihar (2023), and a bronze medal at IWLF Junior in Nagrota Bagwan, HP (2024). Ananya competed against 23 athletes from across India to win this feat, showcasing her perseverance and determination, inspiring fellow athletes.
