Ananya excels in school games

Ananya Seth of Class XI of The Gurukul School, Zirakpur, won a gold medal at the 69th National School Games in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. She's a consistent achiever, having previously won a gold medal at the 67th Nationals in Patna, Bihar (2023), and a bronze medal at IWLF Junior in Nagrota Bagwan, HP (2024). Ananya competed against 23 athletes from across India to win this feat, showcasing her perseverance and determination, inspiring fellow athletes.

