Ananya, Kairav win debate contest

Students of Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh won accolades at the National-level Trinity Debate Competition. Globalites Veer Kashyap, Ananya Narang and Rishi Goyal won the final round of WSDC and grabbed the final round trophy in the senior category. Ananya Narang also won the Best Debater prize in Senior category and Kairav Nikhanj in the junior category. Both Ananya and Kairav also won the best speaker and received the TEDX invite as motivational speakers.
