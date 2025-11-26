Ananya of The Gurukul, Zirakpur wins gold again

Ananya, a student of Class XI from The Gurukul, Zirakpur, won a gold at Indian Weightlifting League - IWL 2025 Hoshiarpur (Tanda). She delivered a brilliant performance as she secured the gold medal at state level showcasing exceptional strength and technique. Ananya lifted a total of 165 kg, reaffirming her position as one of Punjab's most promising weightlifters. Her incredible feat has now earned her selection for the upcoming National Championship, where she will proudly represent Punjab. Her bravado and consistency is a constant source of inspiration for other athletes.

