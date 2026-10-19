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Home / The School Tribune / Ananya wins gold at Asmita Khelo India Games

Ananya wins gold at Asmita Khelo India Games

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:24 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The Gurukul, Zirakpur, is celebrating the success of its Class XII student Ananya, who won the gold medal in the Junior Category (86+ kg) at the Asmita Khelo India Games held in Mohali. Displaying exceptional strength, skill and determination, Ananya outperformed her competitors to secure the top position. She has previously won three national gold medals and numerous accolades at state-level competitions. The Principal praised her perseverance and dedication, describing her as an inspiration to aspiring sportspersons. The school management congratulated Ananya on her achievement and wished her continued success and further accomplishments, bringing pride to the state and the nation.

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