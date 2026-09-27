Anbhouparkash earns national recognition

MKD DAV Public School, Neshta Attari, proudly announced the national recognition earned by Class XI (Medical) student Anbhouparkash Kaur in the 'Ghar Se Gagan Tak' initiative, organised by SPACE India as part of the National Space Day 2026 Competitions. Competing against talented students from across the country, Anbhouparkash's entry was recognised for its creativity, scientific insight, originality and imaginative approach. She was the only student from Amritsar to earn this distinction, bringing honour to the school and region. Principal Dr Gurbhinder Singh Bhatti and Science Coordinator Gautam Bajaj congratulated her on the remarkable achievement and appreciated her contribution to the school's culture of scientific curiosity and excellence.
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