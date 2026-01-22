DT
Home / The School Tribune / Anika wins gold medal in skating championship

Anika wins gold medal in skating championship

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:05 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Anika Singla, student of Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, delivered an outstanding performance at the 6th Chandigarh Open Skating Championship 2026, securing the first position and winning gold medal. The championship was held at the Indoor Skating Rink, Sector 10, Chandigarh. Competing in the U-14 age category for the ‘Quad Skates – 500m Race’, Anika proved her exceptional speed and balance to bring laurels to both the school and her parents. Expressing his joy on the occasion, school president Manav Singla said, “We are immensely proud of Anika’s great achievement. Her hard work, dedication, and winning spirit have proven that any milestone can be achieved with firm determination. Brookfield School will always continue to encourage its students to excel in sports alongside their studies.” The school management and teachers extended their heartiest congratulations to Anika on this brilliant victory and wished her a bright future.

