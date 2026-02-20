Ankur School, Chandigarh, hosts culmination ceremony of interactive programme

Ankur School, Sector 14, PU Campus, Chandigarh, hosted the culmination ceremony of a six-week interactive programme on STEM Education and Design Thinking, conducted by undergraduate interns from the Curtin University, Perth, Australia. The interns were accompanied by their team leaders, Prof Rekha Kaul and Prof Rachel Sheffield. The Australian interns engaged students in hands-on experiments and project-based learning activities. The initiative encouraged pupils to collect data, undertake research and develop practical solutions to socially relevant issues, including ‘Recycle Plastic’, ‘Avoid Bites from Stray Dogs’ and ‘Pollution’. The workshop focused on nurturing critical thinking, collaboration and problem-solving skills among students through experiential learning. The collaborative programme was organised under the flagship of the Department of Education, Panjab University, Chandigarh, led by Prof Jatinder Grover, Chairperson and Prof Nandita Singh. Special invitees to the workshop included Prof Naveen Aggarwal and Prof Sarbjeet Singh from University Institute of Engineering and Technology, who lauded the students’ enthusiastic participation and appreciated the hands-on learning approach adopted in Design Thinking and STEM Education. The event marked a successful conclusion to an enriching international collaboration aimed at fostering innovation and practical learning among young learners.

