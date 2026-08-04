Ankur School gets ‘Best Eco Club Award 2025’

Ankur School, Sector 14, Chandigarh, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Eco Club Award 2025’ by the Department of Environment, UT, Chandigarh, under the National Green Corps Programme. The award was presented by H Rajesh Prasad, Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, in recognition of the school’s outstanding environmental initiatives. The award ceremony was held during the ‘Paudh Mela’ celebrations at the Lake Club Parking Area, Chandigarh, with the Chief Secretary gracing the occasion as the chief guest. Under the visionary guidance of Principal Aruna Dhiman, the school has received the Best Eco Club Award for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting its unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability. The achievement was also credited to the dedicated efforts of Eco Club incharge Madhu.

Advertisement