Anmol wins gold in weightlifting

Anmol Rai, student of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, won gold medal in the state inter-school weightlifting U-19 event. Principal Pritinder Kaur motivated the students to take part in sports events.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
6 Pakistani nationals held off Gujarat coast; drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized
Heroin was meant to be transported to Punjab by road
11 killed, 25 injured as minibus falls into gorge in J-K's Poonch
Injured shifted to sub-district hospital in Mandi town
Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin to meet on SCO margins; to discuss Russia-India cooperation in UN, G20: Kremlin
Putin and Modi will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council o...