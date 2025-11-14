Annual Athletic Meet held

The 14th Annual Athletic Meet of Broadway Public School, Manal, was conducted with participation from students, staff, and parents. The event commenced with a grand march past, where students displayed discipline, coordination, and team spirit, setting the tone for an energetic day ahead. Students took part in a variety of track and field events, demonstrating outstanding athletic ability and sportsmanship. Their dedication and determination were met with resounding applause from the audience. A major highlight of the meet was the active participation of parents, which became the centre of attraction. Their enthusiasm and spirit added great excitement to the day’s proceedings. Among the most entertaining moments was the tug-of-war between the men staff and the school drivers, where the men staff team claimed victory after a spirited contest. The women teachers also exhibited exceptional teamwork and energy in their relay race and tug-of-war, earning cheers from the crowd. As the competitions concluded, Green House was declared the Overall Champion (Cock House) of the 14th Annual Athletic Meet, celebrating their consistent performances across all events. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where winners were honoured for their achievements. The day truly reflected the school’s commitment to encouraging physical fitness, teamwork, and a healthy competitive spirit among students and staff alike.

Advertisement