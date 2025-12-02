Annual athletic meet of Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamuna Nagar, was a huge success, with students participating enthusiastically in various events. Principal Monika Sharma welcomed everyone and Manager Shashi Bathla declared the meet open. Students showcased their talents in Inter-House Competitions, with Satya, Shraddha, Shanti and Shakti Houses winning trophies in different events. Shraddha House lifted the overall championship trophy, while Mayank Kamboj and Amber were awarded best athlete titles. The event concluded with appreciation for participants' discipline, sportsmanship and team spirit.

