Home / The School Tribune / Annual Athletic Meet organised

Annual Athletic Meet organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, witnessed an electrifying celebration of athletic excellence and house spirit as Satluj Pulse – Annual Athletic Meet 2025 unfolded on its vibrant grounds. The event, marked by thunderous cheers and intense competition, showcased the extraordinary stamina, discipline and determination of Satlujians across all age groups. Management members Managing Director Reekrit Serai, Director-Principal Krit Serai, Radhika Panickar Serai and Madhurima Serai were present and appreciated the athletic display and tenacity of the students. What began as a crisp winter morning soon transformed into a powerful display of speed, strength and synergy, as students —Under-12 to Under-19 — competed in sprints, jumps, throws and relays, embodying the true essence of sportsmanship. Adding colour and cheer to the event, students of classes V and VI participated in fun races, including three-legged races and the lemon-and-spoon challenge. Two exceptional performers were crowned this year’s Best Athletes — Yuvraj (Kashmir) and Arshveer (Punjab). The thrilling house championship concluded with Andhra House winning Champion House title, Haryana House coming first runners-up and Punjab House second runners-up. Managing Director Reekrit Serai said, “Satluj Pulse is more than a sports event; it is a celebration of character, discipline and unity. Our students rise when they compete, but they shine when they stand together. I congratulate every athlete, teacher and coordinator for making this event a landmark achievement in Satluj’s history.”

