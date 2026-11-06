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Home / The School Tribune / Annual athletic sports meet organised

Annual athletic sports meet organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:18 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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An annual athletic sports meet was organised at Akal Academy, Holi Barara. The programme commenced with a pledge and the national anthem, filling the atmosphere with a sense of unity, patriotism and responsibility. The chief guest was Bimla Mehra, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Holi. Various athletic events, including long jump, 100-metre race, 200-metre race, high jump, relay race and toy race, were organised. Students from different houses participated enthusiastically and showcased their athletic abilities, determination, teamwork and sportsmanship. All participants displayed remarkable energy and competitive spirit. After a series of exciting competitions, Abhay House emerged as the overall winner of the meet. Bimla Mehra appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to participate actively in sports. Suderpan Kaur congratulated the winning house and appreciated the hard work of all participants, teachers and organisers.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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