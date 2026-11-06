Annual athletic sports meet organised

An annual athletic sports meet was organised at Akal Academy, Holi Barara. The programme commenced with a pledge and the national anthem, filling the atmosphere with a sense of unity, patriotism and responsibility. The chief guest was Bimla Mehra, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Holi. Various athletic events, including long jump, 100-metre race, 200-metre race, high jump, relay race and toy race, were organised. Students from different houses participated enthusiastically and showcased their athletic abilities, determination, teamwork and sportsmanship. All participants displayed remarkable energy and competitive spirit. After a series of exciting competitions, Abhay House emerged as the overall winner of the meet. Bimla Mehra appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to participate actively in sports. Suderpan Kaur congratulated the winning house and appreciated the hard work of all participants, teachers and organisers.

Advertisement