Annual athletics meet at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

Annual Athletics Meet was held at the school recently. As the students and staff gathered at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh, on the first day of the meet, the school’s Director Education cum Sr. Principal, Vineeta Arora declared the Athletic Meet open by releasing colourful balloons. The school Head Boy, Guneet Singh, administered the oath to all the athletes highlighting a commitment to uphold the values of the sport and compete to the best of one's ability while following the rules and regulations. Events such as track races, long jump, discus throw and shot put were organised. The event took off to a flying start with the 1500 m races for senior boys and girls of classes X – XII, amidst a lot of cheering and fanfare. The ‘Tug of War’ heightened the entertainment quotient while the 4x100 relay races provided a breath-taking finale to this mega event. The teachers displayed their competitive spirit on the track in lemon race, 50 m race and skipping race.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...