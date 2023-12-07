Annual athletics meet at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

Annual Athletics Meet was held at the school recently. As the students and staff gathered at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh, on the first day of the meet, the school’s Director Education cum Sr. Principal, Vineeta Arora declared the Athletic Meet open by releasing colourful balloons. The school Head Boy, Guneet Singh, administered the oath to all the athletes highlighting a commitment to uphold the values of the sport and compete to the best of one's ability while following the rules and regulations. Events such as track races, long jump, discus throw and shot put were organised. The event took off to a flying start with the 1500 m races for senior boys and girls of classes X – XII, amidst a lot of cheering and fanfare. The ‘Tug of War’ heightened the entertainment quotient while the 4x100 relay races provided a breath-taking finale to this mega event. The teachers displayed their competitive spirit on the track in lemon race, 50 m race and skipping race.