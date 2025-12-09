Annual athletics meet organised

DAV Police Public School, Madhuban, organised its annual athletics meet. It included several energetic activities from the kindergarten section, like different races (burst the balloons, balance the balloon, lemon in spoon) along with stack and run challenge, pick and drop ball race. The other event highlights were rabbit race, cap and goggle race, pair race, etc. Classes III-XII students also participated in many motivational games, like tug-of-war, different races (100m, 200m, 400m and 600m) as well as relay races, high jump and long jump for both boys and girls for each and every class. Principal Santosh Tiwari motivated the students with his motivational and inspiring speech and said these types of activities showcase agility and endurance of students and help in their academic growth along with their physical strength. Prizes were distributed to kindergarten section along with their class teachers and parents. Students proved their stamina during the participation and made their parents and teachers to feel proud of them.

