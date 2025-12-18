DT
Home / The School Tribune / Annual Christmas Carnival held

Annual Christmas Carnival held

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur, under the leadership of Dr Annie Charles Samuel, Dr Ernest Charles J Samuel, and Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi, hosted its Annual Christmas Carnival. The celebration brought together students, families, and the community in a vibrant showcase of creativity, joy, and festive spirit. This year’s carnival featured an exciting array of activities that fostered creativity and festive enthusiasm. Families participated in engaging competitions, such as giant Christmas bunting making, flameless Christmas cake making, and door decoration. The intra-school art & craft segment highlighted students’ artistic flair through hand-crafted Christmas stockings (grades I–III), Christmas wreath making (grades IV–VI), centre piece arrangement themed on Christmas (grades VII–IX), and craft your reindeer (grades X–XII). Adding to the festive ambiance, the music & dance competitions showcased talent through solo Western singing with karaoke (grades IV–XII) and solo Indian folk dance (grades VI–VIII). Beautifully decorated stalls, festive decor and cheerful attractions further enhanced the lively Christmas atmosphere. The event concluded with an exciting lucky draw, leaving attendees with memorable experiences and festive cheer.

