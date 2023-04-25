Annual Day at KV3, Amritsar Cantt

The school concluded its annual prize distribution function on April 19. The event was held on the school premises and started with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, Deputy Commandant Colonel Sumeet Sewal, Subhash Chand (Principal of KV3, Amritsar) and other dignitaries. The highlight of the event was the felicitation of the meritorious students who had excelled in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities throughout 2022-2023. The chief guest presented awards, certificates, and trophies to the deserving students, and motivated them to work hard.
