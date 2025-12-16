DT
Home / The School Tribune / Annual Day celebrated

Annual Day celebrated

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
St Mary’s School, Phase XI, Mohali, celebrated its Annual Day. The event, themed “Viksit Bharat”, highlighted India’s progress and cultural richness through a variety of performances. The evening began with the reception of the chief guest, Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, Additional Secretary to the Government of Punjab, followed by the lighting of the lamp and a melodious prayer song. Students presented a lively ‘Abhinandan’ welcome dance, after which the welcome speech set the tone for the programme. Kindergarten children charmed the audience with their colourful performance “Tiny Feet, Big Colours”. A series of thematic presentations followed, including Pranayam – The Spirit of Wellness and Harit Kranti – Seeds of Change, highlighting health and environmental awareness. Chairman Rev Fr Aji K Chacko addressed the gathering, acknowledging the school’s achievements. The cultural segment showcased India’s diversity with dances such as ‘Shonar Bangla’, ‘Rangilo Rajasthan’, ‘Desi Dhamal’, ‘Maratha Gaurav’, and ‘Punjab Di Shaan’. Principal Bijumon Thomas presented the annual report summarising the school’s progress, after which performances like Udyog Jyoti, The Game of Power, and Shakti – The Power Within captivated the audience. The chief guest delivered an inspiring speech, followed by the prize distribution ceremony. The event concluded with energetic performances — Naya Bharat and Josh-e-Punjab — celebrating India’s technological growth and Punjabi spirit.

