Annual Day celebrated

DAV Public School Mohal, Kullu, celebrated its Annual Day-cum-prize distribution, titled ‘Abhivridhi’, with enthusiasm and academic pride, bringing together distinguished dignitaries, educators, parents, and students for a day that showcased excellence, talent, and institutional progress. The chief guest was Wing Commander Kunal Sharma, 1 HP Air Squadron NCC, Kullu. The school was honoured by the presence of KS Guleria, ARO, HP Zone C, and Principal, DAV CPS, Mandi, whose continued guidance and leadership have been instrumental in supporting the institution’s endeavours. Acknowledgement was extended to Dr Bikram Singh, Manager DAVCMC, in absentia, for his ongoing support. The presence of Sanjeev Thakur, ARO, HP Zone K, and Principal, DAV, Greyoh, added distinction to the celebration. The event was further enriched by the august presence of Principals from various DAV institutions, including Mohit Chugh, DAV, Sundernagar, Rakesh Sharma, DAV RW, Barmana, Anita Verma, DAV, Manali, Chandreshwar Sharma, DAV, Gohar, Sanjay Thakur, DAV, Jogindernagar, Chandrika Malhotra, DAV, Katrain, Deepika Sharma, DAV, Jamthal, and Surender Sharma, Principal, DIET. The school expressed appreciation to Deputy Commandant Bhupendra Singh Rana, ITBP, whose presence added honour and warmth to the occasion. In his address, Principal RS Rana appreciated the efforts of everyone and extended heartfelt thanks to all dignitaries, parents, guests, and well-wishers for gracing the occasion and supporting the school’s mission.

