DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Annual Day celebrated

Annual Day celebrated

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

DAV Public School Mohal, Kullu, celebrated its Annual Day-cum-prize distribution, titled ‘Abhivridhi’, with enthusiasm and academic pride, bringing together distinguished dignitaries, educators, parents, and students for a day that showcased excellence, talent, and institutional progress. The chief guest was Wing Commander Kunal Sharma, 1 HP Air Squadron NCC, Kullu. The school was honoured by the presence of KS Guleria, ARO, HP Zone C, and Principal, DAV CPS, Mandi, whose continued guidance and leadership have been instrumental in supporting the institution’s endeavours. Acknowledgement was extended to Dr Bikram Singh, Manager DAVCMC, in absentia, for his ongoing support. The presence of Sanjeev Thakur, ARO, HP Zone K, and Principal, DAV, Greyoh, added distinction to the celebration. The event was further enriched by the august presence of Principals from various DAV institutions, including Mohit Chugh, DAV, Sundernagar, Rakesh Sharma, DAV RW, Barmana, Anita Verma, DAV, Manali, Chandreshwar Sharma, DAV, Gohar, Sanjay Thakur, DAV, Jogindernagar, Chandrika Malhotra, DAV, Katrain, Deepika Sharma, DAV, Jamthal, and Surender Sharma, Principal, DIET. The school expressed appreciation to Deputy Commandant Bhupendra Singh Rana, ITBP, whose presence added honour and warmth to the occasion. In his address, Principal RS Rana appreciated the efforts of everyone and extended heartfelt thanks to all dignitaries, parents, guests, and well-wishers for gracing the occasion and supporting the school’s mission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts