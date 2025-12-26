DT
Home / The School Tribune / Annual day celebrated

Annual day celebrated

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
The annual day celebration of classes IX to XII of RIMT World School, Mani Majra, unfolded as a breathtaking theatrical magnum opus inspired by "The Phantom of the Opera"-a day where passion, precision and performance converged to create pure magic. The ceremony commenced with the sacred lamp lighting ceremony, a timeless symbol of enlightenment, hope and the eternal pursuit of knowledge. The occasion was elevated by the presence of Chief Guest, Brigadier Vikram Singh Chauhan, YSM, Group Commander, NCC Chandigarh, whose distinguished service, valour and leadership infused the event with pride and inspiration. The evening surged to life with a ferocious yet divine Shiv Tandav, a powerful invocation that reverberated with energy, devotion and cosmic rhythm. A moment of immense pride followed with the prize distribution ceremony, celebrating our academic achievers and sports champions.

