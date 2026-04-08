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Home / The School Tribune / Annual Day celebrated

Annual Day celebrated

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:21 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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DPS Junior, Machhiwara, celebrated its 2nd Annual Day. DS Bains, Chairman of DPS Khanna, accompanied by Mamta Manro, Acting Principal of DPS Khanna, was the chief guest. Bains shared that he himself was a school alumnus and emphasised the institution's legacy of producing numerous IAS officers and distinguished professionals. He assured that students graduating from DPS Junior would seamlessly continue their academic journey at DPS Khanna, benefitting from its advanced sports and academic facilities. The programme commenced with a welcome dance by the Playway students, followed by a lively Disney dance performance. Nursery and Prep students presented a thought-provoking play, Guardians of the Wild, conveying a strong message of conservation and environmental responsibility. The event featured the graduation ceremony of Prep students, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey. The Pre-Nursery children added vibrancy to the celebration with an energetic Bhangra performance. Headmistress Jaspreet Kaur Bhatti presented the annual report, highlighting the school's achievements and a wide range of activities conducted throughout the year. The celebration concluded on a meaningful note with the distribution of saplings to parents, reinforcing the school's commitment to environmental awareness and community participation.

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