Annual day celebrated under theme of ‘Tarang: The Cultural Grooves of India’

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, celebrated its annual day under the theme ‘Tarang: The Cultural Grooves of India’. The event showcased the rich diversity of Indian traditions through a series of enchanting performances by students of classes I and II. The programme commenced with a warm welcome to the chief guest and school alumna, Rupali Tandon, Deputy Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayats, and Additional CEO, Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission. She was joined by the school’s Chairman, Director, Manager, Adviser, Principal, and other distinguished dignitaries. The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolising knowledge, prosperity, and auspicious beginnings. The young students captivated the audience with a spectacular line-up of cultural presentations representing various states of India. Energetic and colourful dance performances from Rajasthan, Goa, Maharashtra, Bengal, Kashmir, Gujarat, Assam, and Punjab highlighted India’s artistic diversity and left the audience enthralled. In her address, the chief guest congratulated the school for nurturing creativity, cultural awareness, and confidence among young learners. She appreciated the efforts of the teachers and applauded the students for their remarkable talent and discipline. A special felicitation ceremony was conducted to honour teachers from the Foundational Wing, Art Department, and the supporting staff for their dedication and contribution to the success of the programme. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks acknowledging the chief guest, dignitaries, teachers, parents, and students for making the celebration memorable. The ceremony came to a proud close with the rendition of the national anthem.

