Annual Day function at AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its Annual Day 2022, Khwahishein-a Dreamer's Paradise, wherein N Jayasankar, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, was the chief guest. The show was an amalgamation of well-knit script, remarkable dramatics, foot-tapping dances and mesmerising music, based on the theme "Children's desires". It began with a ceremonial lamp lighting by the chief guest and the guests of honour, Dr BNS Walia, Chairman, NEDT, Ex-Director, PGI, and Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools. Director Dr Jasmine Kalra welcomed the gathering and Principal Pamila Kaur read out the annual report. The ecstatic dance performances, including varied dance forms, discrete moves and synchronization, spoke volumes of the hard work involved. Tiny tots, through their brilliant performances, supported the message of time management, healthy eating, family time and right usage of technology.