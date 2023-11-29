Annual Day function at Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

Students of Class I and II won the hearts of their parents by showcasing their talent in the Annual Day programme organised in the school auditorium. The theme for the Annual Day for Class 1 was ‘Old is Gold’ emphasising on the significance of values and traditions. The students presented a medley of old songs from the era of 50s to 90s which stole away the hearts of the parents. This was followed by a one act play which was presented by students highlighting the importance elders in our lives and family values. There was dance choreography on classic old songs. Class II students presented the programme with the theme ‘Mera Desh Mera Mann’ and instilled the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of the audience. They took us back into history and reminded us of the freedom struggle and sacrifices of our martyrs. Principal Gian Jyot congratulated the students and teachers for the stellar performance and expressed her gratitude towards the parents for gracing the occasion.

#Mohali