Annual day organised

Paras Public School, Bhawarna, organised annual day in the school auditorium. Col Aditya Kalamkar came as the chief guest with his wife Sareen Kalamkar. The theme of the annual day was ‘Veer Gatha’. The programme started with kindling of the lamp before Goddess Saraswati. Nursery to Class III students performed on the Kargil war and Class lV and V presented performance on Mumbai Taj attack while Class Vl and Vll performed act-cum-dance on Pulwama attack. Class Vlll gave performance on Balakot attack and Class IX to Xll performed on Operation Sindoor. All performers paid tributes to the martyrs and brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives and never step back for the sake of the country. The event concluded with the prize distribution among the rank holders. Naman Malhotra was awarded for qualifying JE Main exam and getting seat in NIT-Hamirpur. Muskan was awarded for scoring rank 1 in BBA entrance exam and getting seat in HP University College of Business Shimla.

