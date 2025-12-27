Annual festival of Seven Star International School, Bhota, organised

The annual festival, "Rangras," of Seven Star International School, Bhota, was organised with much enthusiasm. The chief guest was SDM Bhoranj, Shashi Pal, and the Guest of Honour was Sanjeev Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Career Point University , Bhoranj . The guests were welcomed by the school management in a traditional manner with bouquets, mementos and Himachali cap and muffler. The programme commenced with the lighting of lamp and Saraswati Vandana. Following this, the students showcased their talents through captivating dance, drama, and music performances. In his welcome speech the School Academic Director K.S. Guleria presented the annual report, highlighting the year's achievements and academic progress. Chief Guest Shashi Pal encouraged the students to work hard, be disciplined, and have meaningful life values, and wished them a bright and shinny future. Guest of Honour Sanjeev Sharma shared the message of the importance of higher education. He also insisted on moral values and requested to perform yajna once in a week. At the end of the programme, students who excelled in education, the class toppers of previous class were awarded.

