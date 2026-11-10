Annual function at Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

Golden Bells Public School, Mohali, organised its 38th Annual Function, 'Sandhya Srijan-2026', with great enthusiasm. Artist and educationist Amarjeet Singh Walia graced the occasion as the chief guest. Students presented colourful performances, including giddha, bhangra, 'Sammi' and 'Jungle Beats', along with thought-provoking skits on technology and school life. The programme also featured the annual school report and prize distribution ceremony, recognising students' achievements. Teachers of the Year 2025-26, Namita and Ricky Soni, were honoured with trophies and cheques. The celebration showcased the school's commitment to nurturing creativity, talent, confidence and the holistic development of students.