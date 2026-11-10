Annual function at Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur

Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur, organised a two-day Annual Function, ‘Udaan 2026’. The event provided students with a platform to showcase their creativity, confidence and artistic talents through vibrant cultural performances, music, dance and drama. The theme symbolised the dreams, aspirations and limitless potential of young learners. Director-Principal Cdr Roopak Chadha and Principal Abhilasha Tiwari graced the occasion along with distinguished guests and parents. The management appreciated the efforts of teachers, staff and students in making the celebration a success. The event highlighted the school’s commitment to holistic development and empowering children to achieve their dreams.