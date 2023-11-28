Annual function at Strawberry Group of Schools, Zirakpur

The group of schools celebrated their annual function at Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula. The chief guests were Commandant Vishal Kandwal of the CRPF and Dr Suresh Kumar Sharma, Head, Department of Statistics, Punjab University. The programme started with ‘Ganesh Vandana’, which was followed by the lighting of the lamp by the chief guests, accompanied by Chairman of the school Sunil Chadha, Director Principal Kamal Chadha, Directors Rishab Chadha, Gaurav Chadha and Jyoti Khanna and Principals Jyoti Ahlawt and Shashi Kohli along with special guest DR Pahwa and Sonia Pahwa. The school annual report was read by Kamal Chadha. The ‘Strawberry Symphony’ was presented by students. Three skits in English and Hindi along with taekwondo act stole the hearts of everyone. Some of the items reflected the essence of India as a melting pot of various cultures and religion through harmonious blends of music, rhythm and dance. The programme rose to a final crescendo with the foot-tapping bhangra.

#Panchkula #Zirakpur