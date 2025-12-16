Annual function celebrated

Ashmah International School, Sector 70, Mohali, celebrated its annual function with great fanfare. The colourful programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest, the most senior citizen present, and former IAS (Engg) JS Kesar. Principal Suchi Grover read out the school’s annual report. The programme officially began with a hymn sung by students in praise of God, followed by performances by children. The main theme of this year’s annual function, ‘Prakriti Da Sandesh’ (Message of Nature), was ‘Save Environment, Save Trees’. Students presented a special theatre presentation showcasing the effects of deforestation and the seriousness of climate change. The blend of classical and contemporary dances vividly portrayed various forms of nature such as rivers, mountains, and greenery. A small science and technology exhibition was also organised at the venue, where students showcased their STEM projects based on eco-friendly techniques, with the solar energy models being a special attraction. In addition to the traditional academic and co-curricular awards, the ‘Green Champion’ awards were distributed for the first time this year, honouring students who made significant contributions to environmental protection on the school campus.

Advertisement