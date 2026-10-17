Annual function celebrated

St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, celebrated its annual function, Accolades 2026, recognising academic excellence and students’ all-round achievements. The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by chief guest Rishabh Bhola, Superintendent of Police and Staff Officer to the Director General of Police, Director Karandeep Singh Brar, and Principal Anjli Sharma. This was followed by ‘Saraswati Vandana’ and a welcome song. The principal presented the annual report, highlighting the school’s achievements and future vision. UKG students charmed the audience with a lively dance performance, while Class VIII students presented a thought-provoking poem on skill education. Students from classes I to XII received awards for academic excellence, all-round performance, sports, IT, robotics and painting. Scholar Ties were presented to deserving students, while Sahibzada Ajit Singh House won the Best House Trophy. Rishabh Bhola congratulated the school and encouraged students to pursue their goals with discipline, integrity and dedication. The celebration concluded with the school anthem.
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