Annual Function celebrated

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Patiala, celebrated its Annual Function at Harpal Tiwana Auditorium, Patiala. The highlight of the occasion was the prize distribution ceremony, which honoured academic achievers of the 2025–26 session who had scored above 96 per cent. The chief guest, Dr Pushpinder Singh Gill, Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala, presented the awards in the presence of Partap Singh, Director, and Principal Jasjeet Sohi. In Class X, Noorpreet Singh Arora secured first position, Phagun Mirg second and Gursimran Kaur third. In Class XII, Gursimar Kaur topped the Commerce stream, while Harnoor Kaur Boparai topped Humanities. The toppers received cash prizes ranging from Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000, along with the prestigious Panth Rattan Trophy. The school congratulated the students and their parents on their remarkable achievements.
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