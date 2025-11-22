Annual function celebrated

Alliance International School, Banur, celebrated its 11th Annual Function with great enthusiasm and resounding success. The event, titled “UDAAN 11.0”, showcased the exceptional talent, creativity, and confidence of students from Kindergarten to Class XII. The evening was packed with vibrant cultural performances, thematic acts, musical presentations, and high-energy dance items. Among the most thrilling performances of the night were the powerful depiction of Maa Kaali, the divine act of Narsimha, and the colourful traditional giddha and bhangra, which left the audience mesmerized.

