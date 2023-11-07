Annual function ends at Shemrock School, Mohali

The annual function concluded at the school. The programme began with the inaugural lighting of the lamp followed by Saraswati Vandana. On the one hand, students raised the issue of female foeticide, on the other hand, there were mesmerising dance performances. The spirit of patriotism was brought to the fore by students in a group dance. The audience tapped their feet to the beats of bhangra, gidda and western dance. It was also an occasion for awards for all those students who have been relentlessly trying to achieve their goals. Trophies were given to the students for their academic achievement as well as full attendance. Chairman JS Bajwa applauded the efforts of the students and teachers.

#Mohali