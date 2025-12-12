Annual function held

The annual function of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh, was held at its open theatre. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including chief guest Sukhchain Singh, IRS, Additional Commissioner, vice-president of Sikh Educational Society Dr. Birender Kaur and other dignitaries. The function showcased vibrant performances by students, highlighting their talents and creativity. The event was a testament to the school’s commitment to holistic education and excellence. The school management, teachers, and staff worked tirelessly to make the event a success. The function concluded with spectacular bhangra and a vote of thanks.

