The annual function of Panjab International Public School, Sri Chamkaur Sahib, themed "Cultural Odyssey 2025" was celebrated with immense excitement, energy and joy. The entire campus came alive as students confidently showcased their talents through vibrant and colourful cultural performances, creating an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and cheer. Each performance beautifully reflected cultural diversity and artistic expression, taking the audience on a memorable cultural journey. Students enjoyed every moment of the celebration, while the chief guest, PTA members and parents wholeheartedly appreciated and applauded the programme. The presence of President Gurdev Singh Atwal and Managing Director Shinderpaul Kaur Atwal added great prestige and inspiration to the occasion. Teachers and students felt extremely happy and proud to be part of such a grand and memorable annual function, making Cultural Odyssey 2025 a remarkable success.

