Home / The School Tribune / Annual function on theme of 'Navras' celebrated

Annual function on theme of 'Navras' celebrated

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Amaravati School, Baddi, celebrated its annual function, showcasing the theme “Navras”, the nine emotions of life. The programme reflected a beautiful blend of creativity, discipline, and cultural richness. The chief guest was Sonakshi Tomar, CEO, BBNDA. She inaugurated the ceremony along with Chairman Har Govind and Principal Suman Sharma by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Students presented a series of captivating performances illustrating the nine ‘ras’, including a touching act on parents’ service (Karuna Ras), powerful ‘Shiv Tandav’ (Raudra Ras), humorous and satirical performance highlighting social hypocrisy (Hasya & Bhibhatsa Ras), Panchatantra-based act reflecting wonder and peace (Adbhut & Shant Ras), a ‘Chandrayaan’ presentation depicting scientific achievement (Veer & Adbhut Ras), inspiring showcase of athletes’ journey of perseverance (Veer Ras). The chief guest praised the students’ confidence and encouraged them to adopt a plastic-free lifestyle and care for the environment. Principal Suman Sharma highlighted the school’s mission to build character, confidence, and moral values in students, expressing gratitude to teachers and parents for their continuous support. The programme concluded with appreciation for all performers and the rendition of the national anthem.

