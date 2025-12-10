DT
Annual function organised

Annual function organised

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Bharoli, Nadaun, celebrated two-days annual function with the theme ‘Pravah: Heritage of Cascade Rooted in Values and Strengthening Tomorrow’. On the day one, Jawalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan was the chief guest. The day was an inclusion of mesmerising singing, smashing dance performances, spellbound hymns, Vedic mantras recitation, skit, yoga and impressive acting by students of Nursery to Class V, which left the audience wonderstruck. Prize distribution ceremony was held to reward the star performers in academics, sports and other fields. The day’s festivities came to a close with a warm and appreciative vote of thanks. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana applauded the students and teachers for making the occasion remarkable and conveyed his best wishes for day two.

