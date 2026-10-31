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Home / The School Tribune / Annual function ‘Tathastu’ celebrated

Annual function ‘Tathastu’ celebrated

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:39 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Swaraj Public School, Damla, celebrated its annual function, ‘Tathastu’, showcasing the power of blessings, values, determination and hope. The celebration beautifully reflected the belief that worthy dreams become reality through sincere efforts and guidance. Chairman Ashok Kumar appreciated the unique theme and its meaningful message. The toppers of the CBSE Class XII and Class X examinations, along with other prize winners, were felicitated with cash prizes of Rs 11,000, Rs 5,100, Rs 3,100 and Rs 2,100 in recognition of their achievements. The annual school magazine, ‘The Swaraj Vibes’, was released by Bharat Aggarwal, Bhawna Aggarwal and Bani, celebrating the school’s accomplishments and creative spirit. Director of Mukand Schools Shashi Bathla appreciated the dedicated efforts of the school team and reaffirmed the Mukand legacy of service and compassion. The celebration concluded on a warm note, with sweets distributed to all parents as a gesture of gratitude and shared happiness.

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