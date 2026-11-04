Annual Inter-School Athletic Meet organised

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary School, Dhanora-Ladwa, organised its two-day Annual Inter-School Athletic Meet 2026 at Bheem Stadium in memory of Late Om Parkash Garg. Ashok Kumar, Inspector General, Police Training Centre, Sunarian-Rohtak, inaugurated the meet as the chief guest. School president Pawan Garg welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the chief guest’s inspiring journey of hard work and determination. Principal Narender Sharma noted that the school had successfully organised this prestigious event for over 30 years. The chief guest recalled Late Om Parkash Garg’s contributions to education and politics and encouraged athletes to prioritise participation, discipline and sportsmanship over winning medals.

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