DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Annual Inter-School Athletic Meet organised

Annual Inter-School Athletic Meet organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:05 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary School, Dhanora-Ladwa, organised its two-day Annual Inter-School Athletic Meet 2026 at Bheem Stadium in memory of Late Om Parkash Garg. Ashok Kumar, Inspector General, Police Training Centre, Sunarian-Rohtak, inaugurated the meet as the chief guest. School president Pawan Garg welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the chief guest’s inspiring journey of hard work and determination. Principal Narender Sharma noted that the school had successfully organised this prestigious event for over 30 years. The chief guest recalled Late Om Parkash Garg’s contributions to education and politics and encouraged athletes to prioritise participation, discipline and sportsmanship over winning medals.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts