Annual investiture ceremony held at Shemrock school

The annual investiture ceremony for the academic session 2026–27 was organised at Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali, to officially confer responsibilities upon the newly elected Student Council. The event was graced by Major General Ajay H Chauhan (VSM) as the chief guest. He was accompanied by the school Chairman AS Bajwa, Managing Director Karan Bajwa, Principal Prarineet Sohi, coordinators, teachers, parents, and students. The programme commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by soulful renditions of “Vande Mataram” and the school hymn presented by students. During the ceremony, the chief guest and dignitaries honoured the newly elected council members by presenting them with badges and ceremonial sashes. The newly appointed Head Girl is Hargun Kaur (Class XII-E), and the Head Boy is Ryan Gill (Class XII-M). The Sports Captains are Prathamnur Singh Dhami (Class XII-R) and Satkeerat Kaur (Class XII-E), while Navshaan Singh Mangat (Class X-S) and Kavya (Class X-S) were appointed as Sports Vice-Captains. Among the House appointments, Mridul Garg (Class XII-M) was named Captain of Oxford House, with Aditi Panchal (Class X-H) as Vice-Captain and Shaurya Singh Rana (Class V-E) as Junior Vice-Captain. For Cambridge House, Suhavi Mann (Class XII-S) was appointed Captain, Lakshay Jindal (Class X-S) Vice-Captain, and Gurmukh Singh (Class V-E) Junior Vice-Captain. Amit Raj (Class XII-R) became Captain of Harvard House, accompanied by Vice-Captain Sondhu Popo Seth (Class X-S) and Junior Vice-Captain Kryansh Chaudhary (Class V-S). Jashandeep Singh (Class XII-R) was appointed Captain of Stanford House, along with Vice-Captain Devansh Sharma (Class X-S) and Junior Vice-Captain Souhitya (Class V-E). Members of the Student Editorial Board, including Gurmannat Kaur (Class XII-E), Himanshu Jha (Class XII-R), Kirandeep Kaur Aidhan (Class XII-S), and Viraj Seth (Class XII-M), were also honoured with official badges. The newly elected Student Council took the oath of office administered by the outgoing Head Girl, pledging to uphold the values, dignity, and traditions of the school. Addressing the gathering, chief guest Major General Ajay H Chauhan inspired students to embrace discipline, determination, patriotism, and true leadership qualities. Principal Prarineet Sohi and the student leaders also delivered motivating speeches, adding further spirit to the occasion. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem, followed by refreshments and an interactive session with guests, making the day memorable for the entire Shemrock family.

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